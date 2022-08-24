Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save 25% on Labor Day Travel Gear

The key to smooth Labor Day travel is quality luggage, and Samsonite is offering a sale. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next Labor Day vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 25% off. You can save on long-lasting luggage from Samsonite without a promo code.

Shop Samsonite's Sale

If your suitcase has seen the world, it's also probably seen better days. In that case, now's the optimal time to check out the Samsonite luggage deals on carry-on suitcases, backpacks and duffle bags. The best-selling Freeform Carry-On Spinner is extremely lightweight without compromising on strength and maneuverability. It even comes compete with a TSA-approved lock. For extra peace of mind, add an AirTag to your suitcase, which will prove to be the ultimate travel companion.

Below, check out the best Samsonite deals to travel through the busy airport with ease.

Just Right Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Just Right Carry-On Spinner This carry-on has everything. Features include a padded, tech storage panel to hold a laptop up to 15”, a removable pouch, multiple zip close storage pockets to hold smaller essentials, a USB Charging Port, and a 2-Sided TSA lock. $250 $187 Buy Now

Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $210 Buy Now

Andante 2 32" Wheeled Duffel Samsonite Andante 2 32" Wheeled Duffel As well as providing maximum durability for the toughest travel, the Andante 2 has added features for convenience. This Andante 2-wheeled duffel features a locking pull handle, smooth rolling wheels, and water-resistant polyester construction. Due to its multiple grab handles on the exterior, this duffel can be handled from various angles and carried in numerous ways. $125 $94 Buy Now

Classic Business 2.0 3 Compartment Brief Samsonite Classic Business 2.0 3 Compartment Brief The Classic Business 2.0 approach to business is modern, tailored, and multifunctional. Whenever you need more space for all of your essentials, the 3 Compartment Brief is a perfect choice. All your business essentials are easy to access and organize wherever you are. $100 $75 Buy Now

Detour Convertible Wheeled Hybrid Backpack Samsonite Detour Convertible Wheeled Hybrid Backpack The Hybrid Wheeled Travel Backpack is perfect for any adventure. You can carry this new addition to the Detour family as a backpack or roll it along with you wherever your travels take you. $130 $97 Buy Now

Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Great for kids going to summer camp and students heading off to college, you will be amazed at how much can be carried in this duffle. $42 $31 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Luggage Deals: Save Now On Samsonite, Rockland and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Labor Day Weekend

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Amazon Luggage Deals: Save Now On Samsonite, Rockland and More

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

Save on Brooklinen Sheets, Towels, and Loungewear Ahead of Labor Day

21 Best Labor Day Deals at Walmart: Save on Cookware, Home and More

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now

The 12 Best Early Labor Day Grill Deals 2022

18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Shop AirTags, Holders and Accessories

Labor Day Vacation Essentials on Amazon

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

Reese Witherspoon Loves This Affordable, Ethical Diamond Jewelry Brand

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

Labor Day 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Get This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test On Sale at Amazon Prime Day