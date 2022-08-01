Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

When it comes to smooth summer travel, quality luggage is key. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next summer vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 20% off. Through Aug. 9, just use the code SUMMER to save on Samsonite's long-lasting luggage.

Shop Samsonite's Sale

If your suitcase has seen the world, it's also probably seen better days. In that case, now's the optimal time to check out the Samsonite luggage deals on carry-on suitcases, backpacks and duffle bags. The best-selling Freeform Carry-On Spinner is extremely lightweight without compromising on strength and maneuverability. It even comes compete with a TSA-approved lock. For extra peace of mind, add an AirTag to your suitcase, which will prove to be the ultimate travel companion.

Below, check out the best Samsonite deals to travel through the busy airport with ease.

Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $224 Buy Now

Just Right Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Just Right Carry-On Spinner This carry-on has everything. Features include a padded, tech storage panel to hold a laptop up to 15”, a removable pouch, multiple zip close storage pockets to hold smaller essentials, a USB Charging Port, and a 2-Sided TSA lock. $250 $200 Buy Now

Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Great for kids going to summer camp and students heading off to college, you will be amazed at how much can be carried in this duffle. $42 $34 Buy Now

Bartlett Large Spinner Samsonite Bartlett Large Spinner The interior includes mesh and show pockets for increased organization. This suitcase also expands 2" for adding packing capacity. $160 $128 Buy Now

