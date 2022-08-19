This week, Samsung announced the launch of the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, which the company says is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display. Anticipation started building in January at CES when the monitor's display was adjusted from landscape to portrait instantly. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and the all new Cockpit Mode that allows you to rotate the Ark display, Samsung is taking gaming experiences to a whole new level.

According to Samsung, the Odyssey Ark is built to deliver incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility. Priced at $3,500, Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor is now available for preorder. Better yet, shoppers can reserve the all-new 55” rotating Odyssey Ark Screen and receive $100 off their pre-order.

The built-in processor upscales content to 4K resolution while Samsung’s Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection. From the display to what you hear, a total of six speakers — one in each corner and two central woofers in the back — result in rich and realistic sound. The AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos also enhance the surround sound experience for immersive gameplay.

With the massive cinematic gaming monitor comes Samsung's exclusive Ark Dial controller, which puts the player in full control of their screen. Quickly control settings including Game Bar, Flex Move Screen and Multi View that allows the large screen to display up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode.

Samsung also promises the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub. The all-in-one game streaming discovery platform not only allows players to discover and play their favorite games from Xbox, Google Stadia, Utomik, Amazon Luna, and more but it also allows instant access to streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

Set to launch in early September, save $100 when reserving the 55" Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor at Samsung.

Reserve the Odyssey Ark

