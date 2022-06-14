Shopping

Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set Is On Sale for $900 Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Washer and Dryer Deal
Samsung

Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and Galaxy S22 phones, Samsung makes extremely smart appliances too — like the best-selling front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.

Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung appliances provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. 

Best of all: during the Samsung Father's Day Sale that is still running through Monday, June 20, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $900 off

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$1,998

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances (friendly reminder: now $900 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $450 on each, too.

Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Unlike other traditional washers, this Samsung technology has an "extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity," for added convenience.

$1,449$999
Smart Dial Electric Dryer
Smart Dial Electric Dryer
Samsung
This Samsung dryer is hailed by users for its smart-cleaning capabilities which, according to the retailer, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

$1,449$999

The washer and dryer deals don't stop there though — shop other top-rated picks on sale below.

Top-Rated Samsung Washers and Dryers

Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Save $1,000 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. 

$3,198$2,198
Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer
Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer
Samsung
Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment.

$1,998$1,498
Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Samsung
This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty.

$1,099$749
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize
Samsung
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity.

$1,099$749
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
According to the retailer, this Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology has a self clean technology that can "eliminate 99% of bacteria from the drum."

$1,049$699
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Samsung
Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.

$1,049$949

