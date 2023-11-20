Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TV and newest Galaxy smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like its line of high-efficiency front load washers and dryers that save you loads of time when doing laundry.

This Cyber Week, Samsung is offering $1,500 off its best-selling Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer bundle. Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash lets you wash two separate loads at the same time or independently with two washers in the same unit. Snag the best Black Friday deal on Samsung's washer and dryer set so you can have better laundry days for years to come.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment.

You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their major appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,500 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $700 on each.

The Black Friday 2023 savings at Samsung don't stop there though. Upgrade your home before Thanksgiving with more of the best deals on washers and dryers from Samsung below.

Best Black Friday Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: