Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off for the Fourth of July
Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs and speedy Galaxy S23 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the high-efficiency front load washer and dryer set that saves you loads of time on laundry days.
For the 4th of July weekend, Samsung is offering $1,500 off its Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer package. Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash lets you wash two separate loads at the same time or independently with two washers in the same unit. Snag this washer and dryer bundle for nearly 40% off to upgrade laundry days for years to come.
Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment.
You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.
While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their major appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,500 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $700 on each.
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
The Samsung 4th of July appliance deals don't stop there though. Upgrade your home this summer with more of the best deals on washers and dryers from Samsung's 4th of July appliance sale. For a full home refresh, check out the best robot vacuums from Samsung for every home and budget.
Best Samsung 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment. The dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty.
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.
