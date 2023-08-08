Sandra Bullock is in mourning. The actress' long-time partner, Bryan Randall, died on Saturday, Aug. 5, after a private battle with ALS, at the age of 57.

The announcement came as a shock to fans of the Oscar-winning actress, as the reserved and deeply private couple hadn't shared the news of his ailment publicly. However, the couple had notably stayed out of the spotlight throughout their relationship.

From their first encounter in 2015 at a birthday party for her son, through their unique and beautiful romance over the past eight years -- which included exchanging vows in December 2017 in the Bahamas -- the pair shared a private and heartfelt connection, which ET is looking back on.

January 2015 - First Meeting

Sandra Bullock's Cozy Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Randall -- See the Adorable Snap! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next Sandra Bullock's Cozy Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Randall -- See the Adorable Snap!

Bullock and Randall first crossed paths when she hired the model-turned-photographer to photograph her son Louis' 5th birthday party. (Louis is now 13, and Bullock is also mom to Laila, 11.) The pair reportedly hit it off right away and began quietly dating.

August 2015 - Wedding Date

The pair made their first notable appearance together when they attended the secret wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in early August. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair was "very affectionate" together at the small yet star-studded wedding reception.

Later in the month, the pair was spotted beaming bright and enjoying a night out on the town. Bullock and Randall went out for a dinner date at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood, and the pair was caught by cameras as they left the restaurant, Bullock smiling big in the back seat of a black SUV.

September 2015 - Playing Coy

Sandra Bullock Brings Boyfriend Bryan Randall to 'Our Brand Is Crisis' Premiere This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bullock played coy when asked about her then-rumored romance at the Toronto International Film Festival. "Who says I have a new boyfriend?" the actress teased ET on the red carpet. "Everything in my life is great right now."

May 2018 - Kids Love Him

The very reserved Bullock opened up about her romance with Randall in an interview with InStyle, where she she talked about her beau and his bond with her kids. "He’s super kind," she told the magazine. "For the kids, he's sort of No. 1. and I'm No. 2. But I get it because he's more fun and has better treats."

June 2018 -- Red Carpet PDA

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Randall supported Bullock at the Ocean's 8 premiere in New York City, where the two adorably held hands. Though Randall didn't walk the red carpet at the star-studded premiere, he was photographed arriving to the event with Bullock. Ever the gentleman, he sweetly helped her out of the car, and the actress continued to hold on to him.

December 2021 -- Talking Marriage

Bullock sat down for an episode of Red Table Talk and dished about why she wasn't in a hurry to marry Randall. She also reflected on how her previous marriage and high-profile divorce from ex-husband Jesse James affected her view of marriage.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," Bullock explained. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children -- his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don't want to say do it like I do it but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

August 2023 -- Tragedy Strikes

It was announced on Aug. 7 that Randall had died after a very private battle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told ET. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Randall's family said that donations can be made in his honor to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital.

August 2023 -- An 'Amazing' Caretaker

Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, honored Randall following his death. She also praised her sister for looking after her late partner.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote alongside a smiling photo of Randall.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she added. "Rest in peace, Bryan."

August 2023 -- They Exchanged Vows in 2017

Just one day after Randall's death, The Daily Mail obtained video in which Bullock and Randall exchanged vows in an intimate, albeit not legally binding, ceremony in the Bahamas, years before he was diagnosed with ALS.

The ceremony took place on Dec. 31, 2017, on Randall's birthday. In the video, Bullock referred to her longtime partner as "the love of my life" during the beachside ceremony. The couple was also seen dancing the night away after professing their love for each other.

The Bird Box star is dressed in a kaftan with her hair braided. It's clearly a low-key affair, as she's also seen wearing flip flops. Randall can be seen in a causal white shirt with a black hat and sandals.

The ceremony marked the end of a 14-day trip at a villa owned by the French financier Arpad Busson. A friend told The Daily Mail that they went ahead with the ceremony "for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing." The outlet reported that Bullock's two adopted children -- 13-year-old Louis and 11-year-old Laila -- started calling Randall "dad."

Watch Sandra Bullock and Her Daughter Surprise a Nurse on ‘Red Table Talk’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sandra Bullock on Why She Doesn't Feel the Need to Marry Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and Boyfriend Bryan Randall Show Sweet PDA at 'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Pics!

Sandra Bullock Says Boyfriend Bryan Randall Is 'No. 1' to Her Kids

Related Gallery