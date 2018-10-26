Suited up!

Sandra Bullock slayed the streets of New York City on Friday morning in a very chic, colorful ensemble.

The Ocean's 8 star, 54, rocked a blush pink pantsuit paired with a matching red blouse and heels while out in Midtown Manhattan. The tailored blazer and cigarette trouser fit the actress like a glove, and the borrowed-from-the-boys look was still feminine thanks to the bright, trendy color combination.

JosiahW/Backgrid

What really made the outfit stand out was the choice to coordinate the top and shoes, which lent a polished finish to the sleek getup.

Bullock stars in the new Netflix film Bird Box, in which she plays a mother learning to survive in an eerie, post-apocalyptic world. It is set to steam on Dec. 21.

