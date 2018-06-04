Sara Gilbert on 'Roseanne' Cancellation: 'I Stand Behind the Decision'

Sara Gilbert candidly talked about Roseanne's shocking cancellation during Monday's episode of The Talk.

Gilbert played one of Roseanne Barr's daughters on the show, Darlene, and also served as an executive producer on the highly rated reboot. ABC announced Roseanne was canceled last Tuesday, after Barr posted a racist tweet towards Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, reading, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Barr has since apologized to Jarrett, who is black and born in Iran, and blamed the remark on tweeting under the influence of prescription sleep aid Ambien.

On Monday, Gilbert, a co-host on The Talk, said she stands by ABC's decision. Julie Chen read Gilbert's original statement condemning Barr's tweet as the audience applauded.

"In addition to my statement, I would like to say that this has been a very difficult week," Gilbert said. "A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about love, diversity and inclusion and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I am sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made."

Gilbert's co-host, Sheryl Underwood, also praised her.

"I'm really glad to hear you say that because as a black woman who is a comedian, I'm very, very proud of Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, and as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to do the right thing and I'm happy to see that it was done swiftly."

"Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message, that's for sure," Chen added.

Gilbert, 43, previously commented on Barr's racist tweet, before ABC's official announcement that the show had been canceled.

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," Gilbert tweeted last Tuesday. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she continued.

Barr responded to Gilbert's tweet, writing, "Wow! unreal." Later, she said she "forgives" both Gilbert andRoseanne star Michael Fishman -- who played her onscreen son, D.J. -- who also condemned Barr's tweet.

"To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena," she wrote. "I understand, tho. It's ok."

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Barr praised her former co-stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman.

"I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John," she tweeted. "I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network."

But in footage obtained by ET last Wednesday, 65-year-old Goodman -- who played Barr's husband, Dan, on the show -- assured fans that he's doing OK amid the controversy, sharing, "Everything's fine." He also seemed content with ABC's decision to suspend its For Your Consideration campaign for the show’s recent 10th season, which means that none of the cast or creators would likely see any love at this year's Emmy Awards.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said, shrugging. "I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one, I'm not gonna get one."

