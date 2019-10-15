Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams decided to mark two years together on Tuesday with some awww-worthy messages for each other.

First, the Modern Family actress posted some black-and-white images on Instagram of her and Adams embracing and kissing while at a concert together, writing: "Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend. This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can't wait to spend my eternity with you. You're the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can't wait to marry you @wellsadams 💕 Happy two years baby #ToPlutoAndBack."

Meanwhile, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a sweet image of them on the beach together on the day they got engaged in July during a tropical getaway.

"I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her," the 35-year-old wrote. "But I guess how anniversary's work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle." He also included a playful jab at their friends, who will be attending their upcoming nuptials.

"You're my person and I can't wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats," he continued. "Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say."

In August, ET spoke with the soon-to-be groom about why he and his ladylove aren't in a rush to start planning their big day, instead choosing to enjoy living in the moment.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams insisted. "We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time."

However, a month later, the two shared that they had begun to put some thought into what food they might serve at the reception.

"I think it'd be cute to have bad food, but elevated for the cocktail hour," the 28-year-old actress told ET. "Like chicken and waffles, you know?"

Though Adams seemed on board with his fiancee's wish, he had a food requirement of his own too. "I just want a taco truck," he said.

The couple initially met in 2017 thanks to social media -- Hyland posted flirty tweets when Adams was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which Adams responded to by DMing her. And the rest, as they say, is history.

See more on the couple below.

