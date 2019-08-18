Sarah Hyland will never apologize for flaunting her love with Wells Adams.

The Modern Family star found herself clapping back at a fan on Instagram who seemed to take issue with her gushy post for Adams. On Friday, Hyland shared an adorable video of herself and the Bachelor in Paradise star after she had just performed her new song, "Met at a Party," at the Teen Choice Awards.

"When your #maidofhonor takes the cutest video of you and your phenomenal #fiance right after your first LIVE televised performance ever! 🎥: @ciaracrobinson 💋: @wellsadams *fun fact: you can’t hear @wellsadams but he was whispering sweet nothings in my ear ☺️* #metataparty," the actress wrote alongside the video.

"How long will you be stretching this out?" the troll wrote.

Hyland, seemingly unaffected by the comment, answered as honestly as she could. "Forever," she replied.

Adams proposed to Hyland last month, nearly two years after they started dating in October 2017. During a recent interview on The LadyGang podcast, Adams admitted that Hyland will be taking control of most of the wedding planning.

"It's not my call. It’s all Sarah's call," he confessed. "I think that I'm involved in the decision-making process, but it’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I’m like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'"

Adams is also leaving another big decision up to Hyland: whether she'll take his last name. "I told her I don’t have any ego about that," he noted. "You can do whatever you want to do. And also you built this empire and this brand with this name. So, I don’t expect you to do that. I think she’ll make that decision in the end."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Hyland Shares Body Positivity Message Following 2019 Teen Choice Awards Performance

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Pack on the PDA Backstage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Wells Adams Says His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be ‘Gigantic’

Related Gallery