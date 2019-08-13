Sarah Hyland is feeling herself!

The 28-year-old Modern Family actress slayed her first performance of her song “Met At a Party” with Jordan McGraw at this weekend’s Teen Choice Awards.

Following the high-energy appearance, the newly engaged star took to Instagram to spread a message of body positivity.

“A final thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p**sy area) shine like the bada** b**ch she is,” Hyland wrote alongside a photo of her skintight bodycon performance dress.

Admitting she was “terrified” and “excited,” Hyland thanked her fans, adding, “There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched! Thank you @teenchoicefox for having us!!”

Following the post, Hyland received lots of love from her celeb pals. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg commented, “HaKUPA Matata, it’s a wonderful phrase, it means no worries for the rest of your days.”

Getty Images

Justin Mikita added, “We stan a kupa!” and Lily Collins wrote, “Yeassss girl. So proud.”

Hyland’s musical collaborator, Jordan McGraw, wrote, “You killed it!!! So much fun! Still jealous you got to ride in a giant beach ball…”

Hyland opened up about wearing two pairs of Spanx to an Oscars after-party back in February following her kidney transplant. After posting a funny Instagram about the Spanx, she fired back at commenters who claimed she was promoting an unhealthy body image.

"When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me," she wrote at the time.

For more from the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Pack on the PDA Backstage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland Slays First Performance of 'Met At A Party' With Jordan McGraw at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

2019 Teen Choice Awards: Sarah Hyland Walks 1st Red Carpet Since Getting Engaged to Wells Adams

Related Gallery