Look out, Matthew Broderick!

Sarah Jessica Parker may have had an epic Sex and the City reunion on Thursday night at the New York City Ballet’s 2018 Fall Fashion Gala. The fashion-forward star, who played NYC writer Carrie Bradshaw on the beloved show and movies, attended the event with her husband, Broderick, and longtime pal, Andy Cohen.

But it was another guest that turned heads — dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov! The longtime friend of Parker played love interest and Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky on the hit HBO series, sweeping Bradshaw off to Paris in the show’s final season, only to be bested by Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

Baryshnikov, 70, attended the gala with his wife, Lisa Rinehart, and while it's unclear whether the former co-stars crossed paths, Parker clearly had a fabulous evening. The 53-year-old actress started things off by going full Bradshaw, stepping out of a West Village brownstone in her stand-out style. Parker donned a stunning cherry red backless gown with sheer black panels and a full skirt. The look was shorter in the front, allowing Parker to show off her matching red heels.

Broderick looked dapper in a simple black tuxedo alongside his wife, while Cohen posed with the couple in his own navy tux.

Also in attendance was Kelly Ripa, another one of Cohen's gal pals, who wowed in a gorgeous silver-and-black gown, which showed off her enviable figure.

Prior to the glamorous event, Parker and Ripa got a backstage peek at the gala, which Ripa documented on Instagram.

“Lucky tons pend a gorgeous night with incredible artists. #nycbgala #nycballet #giannareisen,” she captioned the photos.

For more Parker, check out ET's exclusive interview with the fashionista:

