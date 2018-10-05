Sarah Jessica Parker returns to New York City for her newest film, but she's not playing Carrie Bradshaw and this is not the long-lost third Sex and the City movie. In Here and Now, she stars as successful singer-songwriter Vivienne, who is celebrating 25 years of performing at a Manhattan jazz club while readying a new record.

ET has the exclusive poster and trailer for Here and Now, which, at one point, shows Vivienne getting in a taxi and requesting a ride to 68th and York. "The hospital there?" the cabbie asks. Upon receiving "world-shattering news," Vivienne spends the day reflecting on her life as she visits family -- worried mother (Jacqueline Bisset ), ex-husband (Simon Baker) and estranged daughter -- and friends (Common plays her manager, with Renée Zellweger appearing as an old friend).

Here and Now, from writer Laura Eason and director Fabien Constant, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and is in theaters and available digitally and On Demand on Nov. 9.

