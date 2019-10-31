Some thoughtful fans surprised Sarah Jessica Parker after she revealed on Wednesday that her Halloween decorations went missing.

"At some point, between the hours of 9:30 p.m. last night and break of dawn this morning, all of our pumpkins were stolen. As were all the other pumpkins on our block. It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019," the 54-year-old actress playfully explains in a video posted on Instagram showcasing her front stoop in New York completely devoid of gourds.

"My husband stated, 'Decency is dead,'" she continued, referring to hubby Matthew Broderick. "But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find some last-minute pumpkins, and we will hope that this case does not remain cold."

Parker restated the situation in the post's caption, including a hilariously fitting description of the missing pumpkins.

"APB out for our beautiful pumpkins, carefully chosen and lugged all the way home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts," the Hocus Pocus star wrote. "Distinguishing features- round and orange. Various sizes. Not yet carved. X,SJ."

Before long, some fans decided to take action and gift the actress and her family some new pumpkins, which arrived on her stoop with a note that read, "Saw your Instagram, we thought we'd get you up some new pumpkins!"

Last month, ET spoke with Parker in NYC, where she was celebrating the arrival of something else -- her very own wine, Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc. While at the event, she admitted that, as her and Broderick's three kids, twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 10, and son James, 17, got older, she began to discover and appreciate wine.

"I love a glass of wine at night, I love it," she said at the time. "I never thought that would be something I would say. It took me a really long time to understand the benefits. I don't know why. I think it was the three children hitting a certain age. I was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you not with your body inside a fridge finding a glass of wine somewhere?'"

Parker also mentioned that she wants to instill the importance of curiosity in her kids and how it can benefit them as they grow up.

"I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me," she noted. "I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's an accumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined."

