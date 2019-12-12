Sarah Jessica Parker is throwing it way back!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 54-year-old actress shared two photos from her days on Sex and the City when her good friend, Andy Cohen, had background roles in two episodes.

In one of the pics, Cohen is seen playing a shoe salesman in season six, episode 13, which aired back in 2004. The photo shows him putting a shoe on Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw.

The second snap Parker shared is from two seasons earlier, season four, episode 14, when Cohen played a shirtless club patron who's standing next to Carrie at the bar.

"Oh young love. Early friendship. I couldn't possibly have known what @bravoandy would come to mean nor how the love for him would grow," Parker captioned the pics, before thanking the fan account who initially shared the photos.

"Thank you so much @everyoutfitonsatc It was a blissful walk down memory lane and a sweet thrill to recognize what the decades of friendship have rendered," she added.

Cohen was thrilled with Parker's post, commenting, "I LOOOOOVE YOU!!!! #CarrieForever."

Parker and Cohen are longtime pals, having frequently attended events like the Met Gala together in the past. ET spoke with the pair at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in May, where Parker presented Cohen with the Vito Russo Award.

"He's been incredibly open about his life. I think he's felt honor-bound to speak up and speak out and I think if you look at the legacy I guess of Vito Russo, it makes perfect sense that one day that GLAAD might consider Andy a recipient," Parker told ET. "I think that when you lead your life with pride, and compassion, and concern and curiosity, and you're an advocate -- I think it adds up."

"It's so sweet! It's great! She's ride or die, man," Cohen said of having Parker's support at the awards show. "So, I'm just always kind of freaked out about wasting her time, so I don't want to do that, but I'm thrilled that she's here."

