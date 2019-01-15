Sarah Paulson already has her dream co-stars for a future Ocean's 9 film.

While the sequel to the female-led Ocean's 8hasn't been confirmed, there have been plenty of women lining up to be a part of it. ET caught up with Paulson at the Glass premiere in New York City on Tuesday, where she revealed which famous Hollywood icons she would love to add to the cast.

"I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast," Paulson, 44, shared. "I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both."

The stunning blonde stepped out to the premiere of her latest film in a Pre-Fall 2019 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC red balloon-sleeve Tyvek dress and red sandals with asymmetrical crystal straps.

"I get a little air in there and I can kind of take off," Paulson said of her red hot look. "It flows, I like it."

While the actress gets to sport a gorgeous red wig in Glass, she's had a slew of roles where she's sported amazing costumes. As far as what her favorite look that she's worn for a project?

"I really loved the hair I had for this season of American Horror Story when it started. I played a woman named Wilhemina Venable and she had this hair that looked like, I designed it with the hair department on our show to look like the side of the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles," she shared. "She started shaping it and I was like 'More!' I mean, she designed it but was like, the higher we go the more it looks like the Pacific Design Center and that's good."

Paulson also touched on reuniting with Ocean's 8 co-star Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. "Both of us really have had a wonderful time working together and we've also become friends," Paulson explained. "Anytime you can work with your friends it's a good thing."

And it seems many other actresses want to work with Paulson and Bullock. Lily Collins has put her name in the ring for a part in Ocean's 9, and Oprah Winfrey has even considered. Watch the video below to hear what she told ET about being part of the heist movie.

