The first Saturday Night Live of 2020 welcomed back a familiar face.

Comedian Jon Lovitz, who was a regular cast member on SNL from 1985 to 1990, returned to Studio 8H for the first time in nearly five years, when he appeared on SNL's celebratory 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Lovitz, 62, made an appearance as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a member of the President Donald Trump's defense team, and had ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. His surprise cameo during the impeachment-was met with cheers from the audience. In the sketch, Cecily Strong played Senator Susan Collins, while Beck Bennett portrayed Mitch McConnell as they detailed the current impeachment proceedings.

"Hello everyone! It is I, Alan Dershowitz!" Lovitz cracked, proudly smiling as he made his "introduction."

Things quickly got hellish when faux Alan Dershowitz suffered a heart attack, leading him to arrive in hell and meet the Devil, played by none other than Kate McKinnon.

There the Devil, the inventor of podcasts apparently, introduces him to everyone else who landed in hell and who desperately wanted to say hi. Like SNL host Adam Driver, who played Jeffrey Epstein.

"Great to see you. What are you doing here?" Lovitz asks, prompting Driver to go there with an Epstein joke, "Eh... just hanging." Oof.

Other "friends" who landed in hell? Heidi Gardner as Flo from Progressive, Mr. Peanut (a nod to Planters recently killing off their mascot), Bowen Yang as the writer of "Baby Shark" and Alex Moffat as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Watch the sketch below.

Hell has quite the cast of characters. #SNLpic.twitter.com/LrlQqDvEAK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2020

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

