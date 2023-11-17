From the comfy design to even greater audio quality, the AirPods Max are Apple's top-of-the-line headphones with arguably the best noise cancelation we've experienced. Combining style with big, powerful sound, the tech giant's only over-ear headphones are now receiving a huge discount.

During Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale, the splurge-worthy AirPods Max are $99 off. This limited-time deal marks the wireless noise-cancelling headphones down to $450 in all five colors — matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $450 Shop Now

Equipped with nine microphones and an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup, the wireless headphones are designed for performance. AirPods Max also feature large memory foam ear cushions, a knit-mesh canopy, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

With up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, the AirPods Max provide an audio experience like no other that's especially great for work or for traveling. Just turn on Transparency Mode to bring in the world around you and naturally hear your surroundings when needed.

For the quality that AirPods Max provides, this is not a bargain to miss if you've been eyeing the AirPods Max. Immerse yourself in your favorite content and save nearly $100 on a new pair of minimalist, chic and comfortable headphones.

If you'd also like to save on Apple's earbuds, we've found more of the best Black Friday AirPods deals on Amazon worth shopping today along with plenty of discounts on other Apple products for the holiday season.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

