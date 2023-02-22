The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini-LED Gaming Monitor, with a curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, takes gaming experiences to a whole new level. Right now, Samsung and Amazon are offering impressive deals on the monitor that will upgrade your gaming setup.

According to Samsung, the Odyssey Ark is built to deliver incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility. Regularly priced at $3,000, the Odyssey Ark monitor is marked down to $2,000 at Samsung and Amazon.

The built-in processor upscales content to 4K resolution while Samsung’s Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection. From the display to what you hear, a total of six speakers — one in each corner and two central woofers in the back — result in rich and realistic sound. The AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos also enhance the surround sound experience for immersive gameplay.

With the massive cinematic gaming monitor comes Samsung's exclusive Ark Dial controller, which puts the player in full control of their screen. Quickly control settings including Game Bar, Flex Move Screen and Multi View that allows the large screen to display up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode.

Samsung also promises the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub. The all-in-one game streaming discovery platform not only allows players to discover and play their favorite games from Xbox, Google Stadia, Utomik, Amazon Luna, and more but it also allows instant access to streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

For more Samsung savings, check out our guides to the best Frame TV deals, robot vacuums, and save on appliances to upgrade your home in 2023.

