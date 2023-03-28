Save $1,400 On Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set to Tackle Spring Cleaning with Ease
Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy S23 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the high-efficiency front load washer and dryer set that save you loads of time on laundry days.
This week, Samsung is offering $1,400 off their Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer set in beautiful brushed black. You can snag a huge discount on your dream set to help update your laundry room.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.
Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. "The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."
While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances in the new year (friendly reminder: now $1,400 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $700 on the front load washer or $850 on the dryer.
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
The Samsung appliance deals don't stop there though. Tackle your spring cleaning with the best deals on top-rated washers and dryers available at Samsung now.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment. The dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty.
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.
For a full home refresh this spring, check out the best robot vacuums from Samsung for every home and budget.
