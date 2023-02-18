Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy S23 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the state-of-the-art front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.

Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.

Best of all: with Samsung's Presidents Day appliance deals, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $1,400 off.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances in the new year (friendly reminder: now $1,400 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save close to $150 on the front load washer.

The washer and dryer deals at Samsung don't stop there though — shop more of the best Presidents Day deals on top-rated washers and dryers available at Samsung below.

The Best Samsung Presidents Day Washer and Dryer Deals

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

11 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean

Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More

The 17 Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend

Samsung Has Huge Presidents Day Deals on Appliances This Weekend

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $1,120 Over Presidents Day Weekend

The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now: LG, Samsung, and More

Samsung Presidents' Day TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Top TV Models

The Best Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now