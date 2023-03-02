Shopping

Save $1,400 On Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set for Smarter Spring Cleaning

By ETonline Staff
Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy S23 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the state-of-the-art front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone.

Unlike other more conventional washers and dryers, Samsung's famed washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. 

Best of all: with Samsung's appliance deals, the front load washer and dryer pair is on sale for $1,400 off

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances in the new year (friendly reminder: now $1,400 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save close to $150 on the front load washer. 

Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Smart Dial Front Load Washer

Unlike other traditional washers, this Samsung technology has an "extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity," for added convenience.

$1,449$1,304
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Samsung
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry

This Samsung dryer is hailed by users for its smart-cleaning capabilities which, according to the retailer, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

$1,449
ELECTRIC
$1,549
GAS

The washer and dryer deals at Samsung don't stop there though — kickstart your spring cleaning with the best deals on top-rated washers and dryers available at Samsung below.

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals Right Now

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,608
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049$944
Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer
Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer
Samsung
Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer

Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment.

$1,998$1,358
Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator

This champagne, Samsung Smart Top Load Washer is as effective as it is pretty.

$1,099$679
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize
Samsung
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity.

$1,099$679
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Samsung
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry

Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.

$1,049$599

