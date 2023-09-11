Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs and newest Galaxy smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like its line of high-efficiency front load washers and dryers that save you loads of time when doing laundry.

During the Discover Samsung fall sale, Samsung is offering $1,600 off its best-selling Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer bundle now through Sunday, September 17. Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash lets you wash two separate loads at the same time or independently with two washers in the same unit. Snag a washer and dryer set for 40% off this week to upgrade laundry days for years to come.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,398 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,498 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment.

You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their major appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,600 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $750 on each.

The Discover Samsung appliance deals don't stop there though. Upgrade your home this month with more of the best fall sales on washers and dryers from Samsung below.

Best Washer and Dryer Deals at the Discover Samsung Fall Sale

