In the middle of fall shopping? Save big as you grab new pieces on the Michael Stars website with ET Style's exclusive code. Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, sale items and face masks, by applying ET20 at checkout until Oct. 6.

Michael Stars is known for its super soft tees that come in a range of styles. The L.A.-based fashion brand also offers stylish options and wardrobe staples such as comfy-chic loungewear, sweaters, jackets and casual dresses. Our current favorites include an on-trend tie-dye hoodie, turtleneck tank perfect for layering and a cozy shawl cardigan.

Shop Michael Stars with the discount and check out our top picks ahead.

Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack Michael Stars Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack Michael Stars A lightweight 100% cotton face mask with double layers and molded fit. REGULARLY $42 $33.60 at Michael Stars

Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee Michael Stars Michael Stars Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee Michael Stars Collect multiple colors of this classic crewneck T-shirt made with soft Supima cotton. REGULARLY $58 $46.40 at Michael Stars

Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank Michael Stars Michael Stars Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank Michael Stars Style this sleek turtleneck tank with jeans and boots. REGULARLY $68 $54.40 at Michael Stars

Honey Printed Sweater Michael Stars Michael Stars Honey Printed Sweater Michael Stars We love this chic tiger print faux fur sweater. REGULARLY $178 $142.40 at Michael Stars

Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress Michael Stars Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress Wear this casual midi dress for any season. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Michael Stars

Jax Tie Dye Hoodie Michael Stars Michael Stars Jax Tie Dye Hoodie Michael Stars An on-trend tie-dye hoodie to rock while lounging at home. REGULARLY $178 $142.40 at Michael Stars

Sweatpant Jogger Michael Stars Michael Stars Sweatpant Jogger Michael Stars Jogger sweatpants for days when you want to dress down. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Michael Stars

Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars This thermal shawl cardigan will keep you warm. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Michael Stars

