Save 20% on Michael Stars Sitewide With Our Exclusive Code -- Shop Tees, Loungewear and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Stars
Michael Stars

In the middle of fall shopping? Save big as you grab new pieces on the Michael Stars website with ET Style's exclusive code. Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, sale items and face masks, by applying ET20 at checkout until Oct. 6. 

Michael Stars is known for its super soft tees that come in a range of styles. The L.A.-based fashion brand also offers stylish options and wardrobe staples such as comfy-chic loungewear, sweaters, jackets and casual dresses. Our current favorites include an on-trend tie-dye hoodie, turtleneck tank perfect for layering and a cozy shawl cardigan. 

Shop Michael Stars with the discount and check out our top picks ahead. 

Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack
Michael Stars
Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack
Michael Stars

A lightweight 100% cotton face mask with double layers and molded fit. 

REGULARLY $42

Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee
Michael Stars
Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee
Michael Stars

Collect multiple colors of this classic crewneck T-shirt made with soft Supima cotton. 

REGULARLY $58

Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank
Michael Stars
Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank
Michael Stars

Style this sleek turtleneck tank with jeans and boots. 

REGULARLY $68

Honey Printed Sweater
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Honey Printed Sweater
Michael Stars
Honey Printed Sweater
Michael Stars

We love this chic tiger print faux fur sweater. 

REGULARLY $178

Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress
Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress

Wear this casual midi dress for any season. 

REGULARLY $98

Jax Tie Dye Hoodie
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Jax Tie Dye Hoodie
Michael Stars
Jax Tie Dye Hoodie
Michael Stars

An on-trend tie-dye hoodie to rock while lounging at home. 

REGULARLY $178

Sweatpant Jogger
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Sweatpant Jogger
Michael Stars
Sweatpant Jogger
Michael Stars

Jogger sweatpants for days when you want to dress down. 

REGULARLY $138

Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars
Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars

This thermal shawl cardigan will keep you warm. 

REGULARLY $138

