Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, so if you haven’t started planning your gift for Mom, now is the time. Even the mom who tells you not to buy her anything will love a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day. Springtime arrangements provide a pop of color while also bringing a little sunshine into her home.

While there are many fabulous Mother's Day gifts to choose from when looking to spoil mom, there's always the option to surprise her with flowers. To help get you find the perfect blooms, UrbanStems has curated Mother's Day flowers and plants for her special day. Even better, you can save 20% on your Mother's Day flower delivery with the code FORMOM.

Shop Mother's Day Flowers

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrance and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders places before 2pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in NYC or DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements to gift this Mother's Day — now 20% off with code FORMOM. From tulips to peonies and lilies, each one of these blooms offer an inexpensive explosion of color that make a wonderful gift.

Double The Cherish UrbanStems Double The Cherish Symbolic of love in its purest and most perfect form, The Cherish's rich, warm palette couldn’t be a more delightful choice for that special person in your life. $1O4 $83 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any room. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. $157 $125 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

The Gaia UrbanStems The Gaia This best-seller is an airy arrangement that features pink peonies and colorful complementary blossoms against a bed of lush greenery. $145 $116 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

The Parasol UrbanStems The Parasol The Parasol's unique multi-color tulips in a gradient of dusty pink to near red petals manage to be the bright spot in any room. $58 $46 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

Triple The Verona UrbanStems Triple The Verona Named after the town where Shakespeare’s infamous Romeo and Juliet takes place, The Verona is a picturesque arrangement featuring lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. $156 $124 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

Triple The Firecracker UrbanStems Triple The Firecracker Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet. $189 $151 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

Double The Parfait UrbanStems Double The Parfait Get 20% off a bouquet with colorful stems in varying shades of red and pink. Bundles of hypericum berries add a little textural beauty to the arrangement, ensuring that the recipient will fall in love at first sight. $162 $129 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

Double The Juliet UrbanStems Double The Juliet This airy arrangement features lush delphinium, striking lisianthus, stunning roses, and starry asters to capture the fresh feeling of springtime. $115 $92 WITH CODE FORMOM Shop Now

