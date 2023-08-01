Beauty & Wellness

Save 25% On Tata Harper Skincare Loved By Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway and Gigi Hadid

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tata Harper Birthday Sale
Tata Harper

Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, that's why if there's one beauty sale you don't want to miss this week, it's the 100% natural, nontoxic label's. For a limited time, the celeb-loved brand is hosting a sitewide sale where shoppers can take 25% off their purchase of at least $100 with the code 25BIRTHDAY at checkout.

Everything on the brand's site can be counted towards your discount, including skincare favorites beloved by Kate HudsonEmma Watson and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to the new Lip Crème for a perfect pout, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.

Shop the Tata Harper Sale

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper Birthday Sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry — cream blushes and highlighters are also marked down. Below, shop our top picks from Tata Harper, including the facial cleanser that Hathaway has been using for years. 

Purifying Cleanser
Purifying Cleanser
Tata Harper
Purifying Cleanser

The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types.

$88
Regenerating Cleanser
Regenerating Cleanser - 50ML
Tata Harper
Regenerating Cleanser

One of Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. 

$46
Water-Lock Moisturizer
Water-Lock Moisturizer
Tata Harper
Water-Lock Moisturizer

The lightweight consistency nourishes dry skin and revives dull skin—all without silicones. 

$68
Illuminating Eye Crème
Illuminating Eye Crème
Tata Harper
Illuminating Eye Crème

Eliminate dark circles, fine lines, crow's feet and dryness with this eye brightening crème.

$120$90
WITH CODE 25BIRTHDAY
Hydrating Floral Essence
Hydrating Floral Essence
Tata Harper
Hydrating Floral Essence

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by the Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence. The facial mist consistency locks in moisture, so it's best used at the end of your skincare or makeup routine.

$76
Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Tata Harper
Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes.

$88
Redefining Body Balm
Redefining Body Balm
Tata Harper
Redefining Body Balm

Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm.

$185$139
WITH CODE 25BIRTHDAY
Spicy Cream Blush
Spicy Cream Blush
Tata Harper
Spicy Cream Blush

Emma Watson tells Into The Gloss that she uses Tata Harper's cheek tint as a way to define and bronze her cheeks.

$45
Resurfacing Mask
Resurfacing Mask
Tata Harper
Resurfacing Mask

Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again.

$68
Smoothing Body Scrub
Smoothing Body Scrub
Tata Harper
Smoothing Body Scrub

Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round.

$90

