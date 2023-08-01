Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, that's why if there's one beauty sale you don't want to miss this week, it's the 100% natural, nontoxic label's. For a limited time, the celeb-loved brand is hosting a sitewide sale where shoppers can take 25% off their purchase of at least $100 with the code 25BIRTHDAY at checkout.

Everything on the brand's site can be counted towards your discount, including skincare favorites beloved by Kate Hudson, Emma Watson and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to the new Lip Crème for a perfect pout, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.

Shop the Tata Harper Sale

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper Birthday Sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry — cream blushes and highlighters are also marked down. Below, shop our top picks from Tata Harper, including the facial cleanser that Hathaway has been using for years.

Purifying Cleanser Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types. $88 Shop Now

Regenerating Cleanser Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser One of Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. $46 Shop Now

Nourishing Oil Cleanser Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes. $88 Shop Now

Redefining Body Balm Tata Harper Redefining Body Balm Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm. $185 $139 WITH CODE 25BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Resurfacing Mask Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again. $68 Shop Now

Smoothing Body Scrub Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round. $90 Shop Now

