Save 25% on the French Skincare Brand Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk
With summer about to be in full swing, it is perfect timing for French skincare brand Avéne to have a Spring Friends and Family Sale with 25% off its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, correcting serums, and anti-aging products. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. And right now until May 22, you can save 25% on purchases of $60+ with code BFF25.
Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water that calms, soothes, softens and comforts skin. From Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk, the thermal spring water spray has been a hot skincare product among makeup artists and celebrities alike. Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Avène Thermal Spring Water is one of her go-to's, calling it "a soothing water spray for irritated skin" and good as "a quick refresher on a hot day."
Shoppers and celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Ora praise the water's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Among more of the items to grab at Avéne's sale is the Restorative Lip Cream used by Kendall Jenner while traveling. With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type.
Ahead, shop the celebrity and shopper-favorite products at the Avéne Friends and Family sale.
This Diane Kruger-approved eye cream is formulated with hypersensitive skin in mind to reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness and intensely moisturize while providing antioxidant protection.
Kendall Jenner keeps her pout ultra-hydrated with this nourishing lip butter that provides immediate relief for dry lips.
Avéne's restorative cream provides 24 hours of continuous hydration to soothe visible redness, tightness and over-heating. Model Winnie Harlow said this lightweight cream helps calm her skin without making her break out.
Celebs like Lucy Hale love this cleanser for the gentleness of the formula. It helps absorb excess oil and leaves skin with a shine-free finish.
This oil-free makeup remover is as gentle as it gets. The gel uses sorbitol to moisturize while it cleanses, leaving you make up free without stripping your face of natural oils.
