Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is known for its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. For Black Friday 2022, you can now enjoy 30% off Avéne and free shipping with the code FRIDAYFEELS.

Shop 30% off Avéne

Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the the brand's gentle products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the French brand has become a daily essential for achieving red carpet-ready skin. Hailey Bieber included Avéne face cream in her roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. Among some of the items to grab at Avéne's sale are products for blemish-prone skin. Keep acne at bay with the Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion and TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion. The brand also offers sun protection that keeps burns and sun damage at bay with a non-greasy formula—try the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ and its tinted version.

Ahead, shop our favorite skincare finds from the Avéne Black Frisay Sale.

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $74 $52 WITH CODE FRIDAYFEELS Buy Now

Thermal Spring Water Spray Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray The thermal spring water spray used by Gwyneth Paltrow is included in the 30% off sale. Soften and relieve sensitive skin with a mineral-rich water mist. $19 $13 WITH CODE FRIDAYFEELS Buy Now

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream Alleviate stressed, sensitive and irritated skin with Avene's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. Calming and soothing, this rich cream intensely hydrates, while C+ Restore helps to restore the skin's damaged natural barrier. $42 $29 WITH CODE FRIDAYFEELS Buy Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream According to Avene, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyperreactivity. $48 $34 WITH CODE FRIDAYFEELS Buy Now

Cleansing Foam Avene Cleansing Foam Gently remove dirt, excess oil and other impurities for a clear and calm complexion. Formulated with Avène thermal spring water to reduce redness and inflammation, this cleansing foam also has zinc to cool irritation and leave behind a healthy matte finish. $22 $15 WITH CODE FRIDAYFEELS Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

