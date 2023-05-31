Save 30% On Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops for a Year-Round Glow
This summer, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn. Whether you're hoping for a gorgeous barely-there blend or a total bronze, self-tanner has come a long way since the orange hues of the past.
Ahead of your next summer wedding or vacation, the TikTok-famous Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops are on sale at Amazon to help you add a little life to your skin this season. These drops are beloved as an easy way to integrate self-tanning into your existing skincare regimen. For any level of bronze you are trying to achieve, Isle of Paradise can transform your favorite moisturizer or serum into a custom self-tanner.
Mix the customizable Vitamin C-infused self-tanner with your favorite moisturizer or foundation to help brighten dull skin, minimize the look of dark spots and create an even tone.
The self-tanning drops are infused with natural, skin-loving ingredients like grapefruit, chia seed, and avovado oils for hydration and an even, long-lasting tan.
Isle of Paradise's easy to use, refreshing self-tanning waters are the most hydrating way to glow all year.
With the upcoming Barbie film featuring stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we can't help but want to channel their glow this spring. We can get a camera-ready tan just like the duo thanks to the movie's tanning expert Kimberley Nkosi who shared on Instagram the exact self-tanner she used on Gosling.
Nkoski wrote in her Instagram caption that Isle of Paradise "ALWAYS in medium with a touch of dark to balance his under tone" was one of the go-to products to achieve Ryan’s golden glow.
The best self tanning products come range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self tanner, hydrated skin and a good moisturizer are essential.
Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized, and sun-kissed glow this spring. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.
Best Self-Tanners Overall
Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. The gradual build makes this the perfect all-over self tanner for your body and face.
Well-loved tanning line St Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly, plus the bottle lasts seemingly forever. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the perfect-for-you shade.
Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish.
This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains moisturizing ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated.
This gradual tanning lotion is formulated with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract to moisturize the skin.
Best Self-Tanners for Face
The Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops are perfect for giving your face and neck a dewy, glittery summer glow. This self tan formula is also hydrating, cruelty-free and ideal for every skin type (including sensitive skin). Since the formula is hydrating, it helps prevent uneven texture and overall streakiness.
The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. You add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated.
The Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer will give you a natural-looking facial tan within a week. Plus, it includes broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to keep your skin glowing and hydrated.
Best Self-Tanners for Sensitive Skin
This hydrating self tanning lotion has become a favorite on Amazon, with a 4.3-star rating based on over 19,000 reviews. Customers love it for the natural ingredients and the effective finish.
Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of the Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum per body area, then massage into your skin with circular motions.
A mist opportunity! Bioderma's entire Photoderm line adapts to various skin types, and this moisturizing, self tanning mist was designed for sensitive skin. Simply spray on your skin and wait for your new summer-ready fake tan to appear. Although it's formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this Bioderma self tanner is also a great travel tanner (you know: thanks to its spray and wait application).
Best Self-Tanners for a Deep Tan
The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract.
Get a deeper all-over tan with the Isle of Paradise Dark Self Tanning Drops. These color-correcting tanning drops build a gradual sun-kissed glow. And how many drops you use determines how deep your tan will be.
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for 3 days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly.
Your sunless tan isn't complete without giving your face and neck a touch of bronze. The L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops will mix seamlessly into your daily moisturizer for a gradual glowy, bronzed look.
Use a self tanning mitt to apply the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam to achieve an effortlessly bronzed look, without spending hours in the sun. This tanning product is infused with aloe vera and coconut, which helps moisturize your skin to give you a streak-free self tan.
The St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse is a full coverage self tanner that also helps treat skin dullness and uneven skin texture. Plus, this ultra-hydrating formula dries quickly, so you can keep up with all your summer adventures.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More
Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
Save Up to 40% On NuFace Skincare Devices, Attachments and Serums
Save Big on Skincare During SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale
The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long
Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale Now
Everything We’re Shopping from REN Skincare’s Friends & Family Sale
The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Spring and Summer
Save 25% on Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and More Skincare
TikTok's Favorite Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant Is On Sale