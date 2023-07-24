Beats just officially released its latest over-ear wireless headphones, the Studio Pro. Considering these are the long-awaited successor to the Beats Studio 3, there's now a 35% discount on the highly rated noise-cancelling headphones we love for listening to studio-quality music on the go.

Right now, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are $124 off at Amazon. The popular headphones regularly cost $350, but the new sale brings the price down to just $226 for the red pair.

Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.

Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones can easily pair with Apple devices. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.

Amazon also has your listening covered with more deals on Beats headphones and earbuds. If you're looking to elevate your workouts or work hours, check out all the best Beats deals available at Amazon right now.

