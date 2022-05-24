Video game specs are constantly changing. Sure, your graphics card might be able to keep up with Evil Dead: The Game on your PC, but your monitor might be giving you some serious screen tearing ultimately giving you less than a quality gaming experience. If you're ready to upgrade your gaming monitor, you might want to check out the world's first-ever 240Hz 4K gaming monitor and reserve your own before it officially launches.

Samsung recently unveiled its new monitor lineup, which includes the world's first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor with a curved display for reality-bending immersion and a better gameplay experience. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 officially launches on June 6, but you can pre-order and receive an exclusive link to purchase the monitor, which will include a $50 credit applied toward it, too.

Get $50 off the Odyssey Neo G8

Not only did the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 win the Best of Innovation Award at CES 2022, the gaming monitor is the first in its class. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and a curved design, you can game on this 32-inch monitor for longer without experiencing lag, screen tearing or eye strain. Thanks to the Quantum HDR 2000 LED tech in the screen, you get to witness crisp and true-to-tone graphics as you play or create (because gaming monitors also moonlight as great tools for illustrating and animating).

The Quantum Mini-LED monitor also includes 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels. Currently, the Odyssey Neo G8 is available in a white color option that you can reserve for yourself below.

Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor Samsung’s superfast 240Hz 4K gaming monitor is now available to reserve. Simply by signing up for Samsung's mailing list, you will get notified when the Odyssey Neo G8 is available and receive an exclusive link with a $50 coupon toward your purchase. $1,500 $1,450 Reserve Now

