Save Even More During Sam's Club Black Friday Event: Take 60% Off Memberships and Shop Great Deals

Sam's Club: Black Friday Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:12 AM PST, November 23, 2023

Save even more this Black Friday with Sam's Club. The retailer is issuing massive markdowns so shoppers can enjoy the Thanks Savings.

Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you're still waiting for the turkey to come out of the oven or you're mid-way through your food coma, now's the perfect time to take advantage of Sam's Club's incredible Black Friday Thanks Savings deals happening now.

As a holiday treat, the bulk-goods retailer is currently offering 60% off their prestigious memberships so you can cash in on exclusive savings and discounts for less. Annual memberships are normally $50, but right now, shoppers only have to pay $20 to enter those (virtual) automatic doors and take advantage of Sam's Club's impressive year-round deals.

Sam's Club is serving up treats that are, dare we say, sweeter than the pumpkin pie you'll be savoring later — at least for your wallet. With over $14,000 in Black Friday Thanks Savings, it's the sale of the season. Even though Sam's Club stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, these deals are already available online today.

Running November 23 through November 26, some of the best Black Friday Thanks Savings deals include $100 off $500 Southwest gift cards to save on holiday travel and $400 off a top-of-the-line espresso machine to make mornings more merry. While you'll want to cash in on these deals for yourself, many of these marked-down items are some of the year's hottest gifts, like an iRobot Roomba vacuum and a touchscreen laptop from HP.

To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal, below we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals you won't want to miss.

Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set
Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

Already more affordable, this cookware that rivals high-end brands is now discounted by 25% for Black Friday. The 11-piece non-stick set includes a 9.5-inch and 11-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart and 6-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4-quart deep sauté pan with lid and a multi-function stainless-steel basket. 

$160 $120

American Tourister ColorLite II 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set

American Tourister ColorLite II 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set
American Tourister ColorLite II 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set

Packing for a holiday getaway will be a breeze with these customer-loved hard-sided suitcases from American Tourister.

$180 $140

Southwest Airlines $500 Value eGift Card

Southwest Airlines $500 Value eGift Card
Southwest Airlines $500 Value eGift Card

Fly for less when you buy $500 worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards for only $400.

$500 $400

iRobot Roomba i5+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i5+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i5+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Cut down on chore time with a robot vacuum. The self-emptying vacuum has a storage container that can hold 60 days worth of clean-ups. 

$500 $350

HP 17.3" HD+ Touchscreen Windows Laptop

HP 17.3" HD+ Touchscreen Windows Laptop
HP 17.3" HD+ Touchscreen Windows Laptop

Make someone's holiday extra merry with this anti-glare touchscreen laptop that's perfect for both work and downtime. 

$649 $449

Jura ENA 8 Metropolitan Black Automatic Coffee Center

Jura ENA 8 Metropolitan Black Automatic Coffee Center
Jura ENA 8 Metropolitan Black Automatic Coffee Center

Save $400 on this impressive machine that can make ten coffeehouse-worthy specialty drinks, like a doppio espresso, cappuccino, flat white or latte, with one touch of a button.

$1,700 $1,300

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch Bundle

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch Bundle
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch Bundle

Are fitness goals going to be one of your 2024 resolutions? Get a jump start by tracking your fitness levels with the Fitbit Versa 4. You can also score this deal in beet juice and copper rose color.

$189 $139

Member's Mark Kids' Explorer Sofa

Member's Mark Kids' Explorer Sofa
Member's Mark Kids' Explorer Sofa

Converting into a cozy couch, quick fort, jungle gym or whatever they can imagine, this Explorer Sofa will provide endless fun.

$180 $150

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope and Backpack

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope and Backpack
Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope and Backpack

Explore the stars in great detail with the Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope. The telescope, which comes with a backpack to carry it in, uses patented algorithms that reduce the influence of light pollution to better view the night sky.

$2,498 $1,898

Yellowstone Silk Touch Sherpa Reverse Throw (60" x 70")

Yellowstone Silk Touch Sherpa Reverse Throw (60" x 70")
Yellowstone Silk Touch Sherpa Reverse Throw (60" x 70")

Make the Yellowstone fan in your life happy this holiday season with a soft Sherpa blanket with the Dutton Ranch brand symbol. 

$20 $13

Instacart $250 Value eGift Card

Instacart $250 Value eGift Card
Instacart $250 Value eGift Card

Whether you're cooking a Hanukkah dinner for the family or the Feast of Seven Fishes, you can save money on your grocery delivery with this Instacart gift card deal.

$250 $200

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

