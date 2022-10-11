Shopping

Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
brooklinen surprise sale 2022
Brooklinen

Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen. 

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

During the Brooklinen Surprise Sale, shoppers don't need a coupon code to get sitewide deals at checkout. Known as the company behind the Internet's favorite sheets, Brooklinen makes "beautiful and ridiculously comfortable sheets that didn’t cost an arm and a leg,” according to their website. You can save on all of Brooklinen's bedding and cozy cold-weather essentials in every stylish color and pattern. 

This is also the time to grab yourself a bath towel or two (or three) among other bath accessories like bath mats and bathroom organizers. And while you're at it, throw in some loungewear — such as a plush robe or candle — for an easy holiday gift to treat your loved ones to.

Below, shop our favorite Brooklien pieces from the Surprise Sale and while you're shopping, check out our October Prime Day deal coverage here

Luxe Duvet Cover
Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Luxe Duvet Cover

Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering.

$149$127
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.

$169$144
Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Down Comforter

This plush down comforter is fitted with 100% cotton sateen shell, according to the retailer.

$189$161
Linen Duvet Cover
Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Linen Duvet Cover

This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place.

$245$208
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$159$135
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer this winter with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169$144
Brooklinen Candle
Candle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Candle

With a burn time of 60 hours, this soy and coconut wax blend candle comes in eight scents, including this sensual cedarwood, orange, and nutmeg.

$35$30
Weighted Comforter
Weighted Comforter
Brooklinen
Weighted Comforter

If you love weighted blankets, then you'll love this weighted comforter alternative that weighs 20 lbs. at a full queen size.

$249$212
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Bath Towels

Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$75$64
Super-Plush Robe
Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Robe

Mornings will feel more luxurious with a super-plush robe, which you won't ever want to take off. Choose from white, light gray and graphite.

$98$84

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Black Friday Mattress Sales to Shop This Week

Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday

23 Best October Prime Day Beauty Deals: NuFace, Honest Beauty & More

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Shop the Best Beauty Sales Competing With Amazon's October Prime Day

The 50 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

15 Must-Have Products From Tatcha’s Skincare Sale