February is here and despite all the elaborate gifts one can give and receive, there's nothing quite like a bouquet of flowers to make us really feel special on Valentine's Day. Not only do they brighten up any room with a dose of color and fragrance, but the gesture brings an irreplaceable sense of old-world romance to our digital age.

Surprising your loved ones with a gorgeous arrangement of roses, lilies or whatever blooms they prefer is sure to put a smile on their face, which is why we're teaming up with UrbanStems to give you an exclusive discount for your Valentine's Day flower delivery. Leading up to the day of love, you can use code ET15 at checkout for 15% off your UrbanStems flower delivery order until February 14.

Shop 15% Off UrbanStems

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrance and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery — or same-day delivery for those located in NYC or DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements to gift this Valentine's Day. Whether your loved one prefers classic red roses, a blend of jewel-toned blooms or pastel peonies, UrbanStems has got you covered with thoughtful bouquets at every price point — now 15% off with code ET15.

The Eros UrbanStems The Eros Spoil them this Valentine's Day with this gorgeous bundle of roses, eucalyptus, leucadendron and more from UrbanStems. $75 $64 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Galentine UrbanStems The Galentine Brighten your bestie's day with a cheerful bunch of white, pink, orange and yellow roses and more. $60 $51 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Valentine UrbanStems The Valentine If they're into the classics, this elegant arrangement of roses and eucalyptus is sure to impress. $85 $72 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Unbridled Passion UrbanStems The Unbridled Passion Let your passion run wild with this bold and beautiful jewel-toned arrangement of roses, ranunculus, calla lilies, delphinium, fern and more $110 $94 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Parasol UrbanStems The Parasol Keep it sweet and simple with a dozen pink-and-white Columbus tulips. $55 $47 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Ghosted UrbanStems The Ghosted We bet you'll be anything but ghosted after sending this deliciously dark arrangement of calla lilies, ranunculus, anemone, carnation, hypericum berries, eucalyptus and more. $75 $64 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Romeo UrbanStems The Romeo Pull out all the stops this Valentine's Day with a massive rose, leucadendron and carnation bouquet, plus a coconut sugar reed diffuser for setting the mood. $116 $99 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Heartfelt UrbanStems The Heartfelt A sunset-hued mix of roses, calla lillies, ruscus and hypericum berries will make anyone swoon this season. $90 $77 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

The Lilibet UrbanStems The Lilibet Regal and theatrical, this bundle of roselilies is bound to put a smile on anyone's face. $64 $54 WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts

Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Right Now

21 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Type of Gamer In Your Life

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023

14 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers