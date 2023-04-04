Save On Easter Flowers Delivered from UrbanStems to Brighten Up Your Home This Weekend
The time to deck your home in Easter decorations is upon us. This weekend, no Easter celebration is complete without a stunning and vibrant flower arrangement. Springtime arrangements provide that pop of color your Easter centerpiece might be missing while also bringing a little sunshine into your home.
To help get you in the Easter spirit, UrbanStems is hosting a sale with the flower delivery service's best arrangements up to 20% off. Just in time for the holiday on Sunday, April 9, you can save on the most beautiful set of tulips and peonies to gift a loved one or pick up a bouquet for your Easter brunch.
In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrance and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders places before 2pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in NYC or DC.
Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements to gift this Easter. From sunflowers to roses and lilies, each one of these blooms offer an inexpensive explosion of colors to set the seasonal tone this Sunday.
Named after the town where Shakespeare’s infamous Romeo and Juliet takes place, The Verona is a picturesque arrangement featuring lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries.
This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any room. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple.
Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet.
Get 20% off a bouquet with colorful stems in varying shades of red and pink. Bundles of hypericum berries add a little textural beauty to the arrangement, ensuring that the recipient will fall in love at first sight.
This airy arrangement features lush delphinium, striking lisianthus, stunning roses, and starry asters to capture the fresh feeling of springtime.
