The time to deck your home in Easter decorations is upon us. This weekend, no Easter celebration is complete without a stunning and vibrant flower arrangement. Springtime arrangements provide that pop of color your Easter centerpiece might be missing while also bringing a little sunshine into your home.

To help get you in the Easter spirit, UrbanStems is hosting a sale with the flower delivery service's best arrangements up to 20% off. Just in time for the holiday on Sunday, April 9, you can save on the most beautiful set of tulips and peonies to gift a loved one or pick up a bouquet for your Easter brunch.

Shop the UrbanStems Sale

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrance and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders places before 2pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in NYC or DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements to gift this Easter. From sunflowers to roses and lilies, each one of these blooms offer an inexpensive explosion of colors to set the seasonal tone this Sunday.

Triple The Verona UrbanStems Triple The Verona Named after the town where Shakespeare’s infamous Romeo and Juliet takes place, The Verona is a picturesque arrangement featuring lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. $195 $165 Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any room. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. $176 $158 Shop Now

Triple The Firecracker UrbanStems Triple The Firecracker Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet. $210 $178 Shop Now

Double The Heartfelt UrbanStems Double The Heartfelt Get 20% off a bouquet with colorful stems in varying shades of red and pink. Bundles of hypericum berries add a little textural beauty to the arrangement, ensuring that the recipient will fall in love at first sight. $180 $144 Shop Now

Double The Juliet UrbanStems Double The Juliet This airy arrangement features lush delphinium, striking lisianthus, stunning roses, and starry asters to capture the fresh feeling of springtime. $136 $122 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

17 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

The 17 Best Easter Gift Ideas for Teens, According to TikTok

Easter Shopping Guide 2023: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor

Save Now on Matching Family Easter Pajamas at Hanna Andersson's Sale

13 Best Easter Pajamas For the Whole Family To Shop For Easter Sunday

The Best Easter Gifts On Amazon To Shop Ahead of Easter 2023

The 14 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring

15 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

The Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt

All the Best Easter Decorations Under $40 to Shop from Amazon