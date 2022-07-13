Now that summer is in full swing, it is perfect timing for French skincare brand Avéne to have a Summer Skincare Sale with 20% off its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, correcting serums, and anti-aging products. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. Now through Friday, July 15, you can save 20%off sitewide at Avéne with code HOWL20.

Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water that calms, soothes, softens and comforts skin. From Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk and even Rita Ora, the thermal spring water spray has been a hot skincare product among makeup artists and celebrities alike. Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Avène Thermal Spring Water is one of her go-to's, calling it "a soothing water spray for irritated skin" and good as "a quick refresher on a hot day."

Among more of the items to grab at Avéne's sale is the Restorative Lip Cream used by Kendall Jenner while traveling. With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type.

In addition to 20% off sitewide, shoppers can also get a free Deluxe Hydrance Light Emulsion gift when they buy $60 or more and use code HELLOHYDRANCE. You can even use both promo codes at the same time, so you can save on your favorite Avéne skincare essentials and get a free gift.

Ahead, shop the our favorite celeb-approved products at the Avéne Skincare Sale.

Cleansing Foam Avéne Cleansing Foam Celebs like Lucy Hale love this cleanser for the gentleness of the formula. It helps absorb excess oil and leaves skin with a shine-free finish. $22 $18 Buy Now

Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover Avène Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover This oil-free makeup remover is as gentle as it gets. The gel uses sorbitol to moisturize while it cleanses, leaving you make up free without stripping your face of natural oils. $18 $14 Buy Now

