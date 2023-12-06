If you’ve had your eye on Samsung's The Frame TV, now is a great time to transform your home's entertainment experience. Walmart's holiday deals are here with steep discounts on the sleek and stylish TV, offering up to $1,050 off.

For the holiday season, Walmart has every size of the cult-favorite QLED 4K TV on sale right now. But you’ll want to hurry — with savings like 35% off the 85-inch model, there's no telling how long these deals on the Frame TV will last. Below, save hundreds on Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as a gallery-quality digital art display.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $1,997 $1,449 Shop Now

55" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 55" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,500 $1,059 Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 50" Samsung The Frame TV By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. $1,297 $999 Shop Now

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Samsung's new Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

With the Frame TV on sale for as much as $1,050 off, we recommend acting fast as these are currently the lowest prices out there on the cult-favorite screen.

