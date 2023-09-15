This season's huge Discover Samsung sale is coming to end soon with just a few more days of steep discounts on top-rated tech and appliances. When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer or dryer, the Discover Samsung Fall Sale is the best place to get a major appliance for less with prices at all-time lows through Sunday, September 17.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,600 off a best-selling and customer-loved laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Samsung is also offering an extra $100 off select washer and dryer sets, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,398 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,498 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets during the Discover Samsung fall sale to help refresh your laundry room for less. From front load laundry machines to top load models, hurry to score the lowest prices we've ever seen on Samsung washers and dryers before the deals disappear next week.

Best Deals on Samsung Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Deals on Samsung Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

