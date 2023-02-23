Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Loved Skincare During SkinStore's Anniversary Sale This Weekend
For its 26th birthday, SkinStore is offering up to 30% off thousands of shoppers' all-time favorite hair, makeup, skin care, body and fragrance products. Whether you need to replenish your beauty must-haves or if you want to try something new, the SkinStore Anniversary Sale is the place to shop this weekend.
Now through Monday, February 27, you can score major markdowns on top brands with the code CELEBRATE. Just in time for a much-needed reset before spring, the sale offers discounts on premium skincare brands we know and love — including Sunday Riley, EltaMD, RevitaLash, NuFace and more. But better yet, the anniversary sale isn't limited to their skincare selection. SkinStore's extensive line of high-end haircare and cosmetics are also discounted during this exceptional event.
Find all the must-have beauty products you need from Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to cleansing masks and face moisturizers by celeb-loved brands. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore Anniversary Sale that you won't want to miss.
Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth that are made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for a cool, relaxing experience.
With an added tint, this sunscreen will not only better protect you from UV rays, but it can also help even out your skin tone. EltaMD is a dermatologist favorite due to its formula that's gentle on sensitive skin types.
Sunday Riley is a popular skincare brand with celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Lizzo. One of their best-sellers, Good Genes, is a treatment that can help improve skin texture and even skin tone all while delivering extra hydration.
You'll get Dr Dennis Gross' best-selling Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels and their Alpha Beta Exfoliation Body Treatments in this glow set. The exfoliation treatments are gentle, yet powerful.
If you're starting to notice sagging neck skin, try out StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream made specifically to target the issue for aging skin.
The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes per day.
Cleansing balms, like this one from Elemis, are a more hydrating alternative to their cream-formula counterparts.
Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.
Dealing with dry skin this winter? Try an oil cleanser in the shower, like this hydrating option from Bioderma.
Rich and pillowy, the Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream is formulated to help rejuvenate and moisturize skin.
Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to skincare and Obagi's high-strength Medical Professional-C Serum packs a punch.
When it comes to luxury skincare, Eve Lom is one of the leaders of the pack. Find out what all the hype is about by trying their Radiance Repair Retinol that helps fight unwanted signs of aging.
Get the Leave-In Lash Conditioner from GRANDE Cosmetics that can help promote stronger, softer and healthier-looking lashes.
This Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt has moisturizing agents to restore your hair's optimal hydration level. The purifying detox exfoliant can be added to your haircare regimen to help reduce irritation.
