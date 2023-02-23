Shopping

Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Loved Skincare During SkinStore's Anniversary Sale This Weekend

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SkinStore Anniversary Sale
SkinStore

For its 26th birthday, SkinStore is offering up to 30% off thousands of shoppers' all-time favorite hair, makeup, skin care, body and fragrance products. Whether you need to replenish your beauty must-haves or if you want to try something new, the SkinStore Anniversary Sale is the place to shop this weekend. 

Shop the SkinStore Sale

Now through Monday, February 27, you can score major markdowns on top brands with the code CELEBRATE. Just in time for a much-needed reset before spring, the sale offers discounts on premium skincare brands we know and love — including Sunday Riley, EltaMD, RevitaLash, NuFace and more. But better yet, the anniversary sale isn't limited to their skincare selection. SkinStore's extensive line of high-end haircare and cosmetics are also discounted during this exceptional event.

Find all the must-have beauty products you need from Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to cleansing masks and face moisturizers by celeb-loved brands. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the SkinStore Anniversary Sale that you won't want to miss.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
SkinStore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth that are made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for a cool, relaxing experience.

$55$44
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
SkinStore
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

With an added tint, this sunscreen will not only better protect you from UV rays, but it can also help even out your skin tone. EltaMD is a dermatologist favorite due to its formula that's gentle on sensitive skin types. 

$43$34
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
SkinStore
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Sunday Riley is a popular skincare brand with celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Lizzo. One of their best-sellers, Good Genes, is a treatment that can help improve skin texture and even skin tone all while delivering extra hydration. 

$122$92
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set
SkinStore
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set

You'll get Dr Dennis Gross' best-selling Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels and their Alpha Beta Exfoliation Body Treatments in this glow set. The exfoliation treatments are gentle, yet powerful.

$99$79
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream
SkinStore
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream

If you're starting to notice sagging neck skin, try out StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream made specifically to target the issue for aging skin.

$139$104
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
SkinStore
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes per day. 

$449$337
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
SkinStore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Cleansing balms, like this one from Elemis, are a more hydrating alternative to their cream-formula counterparts. 

$110$83
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum
Skinstore
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.

$34$27
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
SkinStore
Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil

Dealing with dry skin this winter? Try an oil cleanser in the shower, like this hydrating option from Bioderma. 

$30$23
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream
Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream
SkinStore
Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream

Rich and pillowy, the Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream is formulated to help rejuvenate and moisturize skin.

$120$96
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20% Strength
Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20% Strength
SkinStore
Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20% Strength

Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to skincare and Obagi's high-strength Medical Professional-C Serum packs a punch.

$139$104
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Eve Lom Radiance Repair Retinol Serum 30ml
Eve Lom Radiance Repair Retinol Serum 30ml
SkinStore
Eve Lom Radiance Repair Retinol Serum 30ml

When it comes to luxury skincare, Eve Lom is one of the leaders of the pack. Find out what all the hype is about by trying their Radiance Repair Retinol that helps fight unwanted signs of aging.

$185$130
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner
SkinStore
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner

Get the Leave-In Lash Conditioner from GRANDE Cosmetics that can help promote stronger, softer and healthier-looking lashes. 

$25$19
WITH CODE CELEBRATE
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
SkinStore
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

This Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt has moisturizing agents to restore your hair's optimal hydration level. The purifying detox exfoliant can be added to your haircare regimen to help reduce irritation.

$53$37
WITH CODE CELEBRATE

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall in Love With Tula's Best-Selling Skincare 'Power Duos' On Sale

The 20 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter

Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Masks

The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale

Shop Amazon's Best Skincare and Beauty Products Under $35 This Winter

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts