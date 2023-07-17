Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor TV That Can Take the Summer Heat
If you're looking to take your home theatre experience outdoors this summer, then you'll want to invest in a TV built to weather the weather. The best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements, so you can spend some family time outside on your patio or host poolside watch parties.
If you're a fan of Samsung televisions, then Samsung's The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list. Right now, the outdoor QLED smart 4K TV is up to $3,000 off during the Samsung Black Friday in July sale.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience.
What is the Samsung Terrace TV?
The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.
The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.
The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.
