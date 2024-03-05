Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Spring-Ready Sneakers and Activewear During the Adidas Mid-Season Sale

Adidas Mid-Season Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:08 AM PST, March 5, 2024

Spring is upon us and Adidas is having a massive Mid-Season Sale to help you save for the new season.

We're officially transitioning out of winter, and it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the spring season ahead. If you're excited about moving your workouts back outside, Adidas is having a massive Mid-Season Sale, and so many of the brand's bestsellers are up for grabs.

From now until March 20, shoppers can save up to 50% on thousands of the brand's most-wanted items, including men's and women's shoes, activewear, loungewear and more.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum, like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better. 

Whether you need new running shoes, workout shorts, or just an easy sweatshirt for nights at home this spring, the Adidas Mid-Season sale has you covered. You’ll find everything you need to take on spring activities, making this sale the best place to shop tried and true favorites for refreshing your wardrobe on a budget.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Adidas' Mid-Season Sale to step into spring looking and feeling your best.

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

These hiking shoes are intentionally made for comfort as they feature a boost midsole for cushion and bounce when you're on a rocky surface.

$200 $80

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
Adidas

Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

These Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.

$190 $86

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Tiro 23 League Pants

Adidas Men's Tiro 23 League Pants
Adidas

Adidas Men's Tiro 23 League Pants

Adidas' soccer pants are perfect for everyday errands, workouts and lounging because they use AEROREADY to channel moisture away from your skin to keep you firing on all cylinders.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.

$120 $108

Shop Now

Adidas by Stella McCartney Backpack

Adidas by Stella McCartney Backpack
Adidas

Adidas by Stella McCartney Backpack

This Adidas backpack has Stella McCartney's touch. It comes in two feminine colorways and even has straps for a yoga mat or jacket.

$170 $77

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Pureboost 23 Shoes

Adidas Women's Pureboost 23 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Pureboost 23 Shoes

Whether you're heading out for an energising run or running errands around town, these Pureboost 23 shoes deliver the responsive cushioning and lightweight comfort to keep you going.

$140 $98

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

From morning till evening, these Klhoe Kardashian-approved Adidas sneakers combine comfort and versatility.

$75 $38

Shop Now

The Velosamba Made With Nature Cycling Shoes

The Velosamba Made With Nature Cycling Shoes
Adidas

The Velosamba Made With Nature Cycling Shoes

Designed with city riding, commuting and indoor cycling in mind, the Velosamba is your incognito bike shoe.

$150 $135

Shop Now

