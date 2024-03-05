Spring is upon us and Adidas is having a massive Mid-Season Sale to help you save for the new season.
We're officially transitioning out of winter, and it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the spring season ahead. If you're excited about moving your workouts back outside, Adidas is having a massive Mid-Season Sale, and so many of the brand's bestsellers are up for grabs.
From now until March 20, shoppers can save up to 50% on thousands of the brand's most-wanted items, including men's and women's shoes, activewear, loungewear and more.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum, like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Whether you need new running shoes, workout shorts, or just an easy sweatshirt for nights at home this spring, the Adidas Mid-Season sale has you covered. You’ll find everything you need to take on spring activities, making this sale the best place to shop tried and true favorites for refreshing your wardrobe on a budget.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Adidas' Mid-Season Sale to step into spring looking and feeling your best.
Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
These hiking shoes are intentionally made for comfort as they feature a boost midsole for cushion and bounce when you're on a rocky surface.
Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
These Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips.
Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.
Adidas Men's Tiro 23 League Pants
Adidas' soccer pants are perfect for everyday errands, workouts and lounging because they use AEROREADY to channel moisture away from your skin to keep you firing on all cylinders.
Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Backpack
This Adidas backpack has Stella McCartney's touch. It comes in two feminine colorways and even has straps for a yoga mat or jacket.
Adidas Women's Pureboost 23 Shoes
Whether you're heading out for an energising run or running errands around town, these Pureboost 23 shoes deliver the responsive cushioning and lightweight comfort to keep you going.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
From morning till evening, these Klhoe Kardashian-approved Adidas sneakers combine comfort and versatility.
The Velosamba Made With Nature Cycling Shoes
Designed with city riding, commuting and indoor cycling in mind, the Velosamba is your incognito bike shoe.
