We're officially transitioning out of winter, and it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the spring season ahead. If you're excited about moving your workouts back outside, Adidas is having a massive Mid-Season Sale, and so many of the brand's bestsellers are up for grabs.

From now until March 20, shoppers can save up to 50% on thousands of the brand's most-wanted items, including men's and women's shoes, activewear, loungewear and more.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum, like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Whether you need new running shoes, workout shorts, or just an easy sweatshirt for nights at home this spring, the Adidas Mid-Season sale has you covered. You’ll find everything you need to take on spring activities, making this sale the best place to shop tried and true favorites for refreshing your wardrobe on a budget.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Adidas' Mid-Season Sale to step into spring looking and feeling your best.

RELATED CONTENT: