Save Up to 50% on Vegamour's Celeb-Loved Hair, Lash and Brow Products at This Memorial Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vegamour Memorial Day Sale
Vegamour
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:55 PM PDT, May 15, 2024

The Vegamour Memorial Day Sale is here with deals on Nicole Kidman and Mandy Moore's favorite hair care products.

As we inch closer to the sunniest season, it’s crucial to adapt your hair care routine to beat those summer hair woes. The heat and humidity can take a toll on your hair if you aren't prepared. Luckily, Vegamour just kicked off its huge Memorial Day sale with sitewide deals on everything to help you strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, Vegamour's Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 50% off all of the brand's premium vegan hair products and top-rated kits. Just use the code HEYSUMMER at checkout to unlock the savings on the brand’s must-haves and bestsellers.

Shop the Vegamour Sale

Nicole Kidman is a big fan of Vegamour for overall hair wellness. Vegamour actually named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since the product behind Kidman's gorgeous tresses is the GRO Hair Serum. She loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. 

For overall hair wellness this summer, you'll also find Memorial Day deals on Vegamour's luxe accessories including scalp scrubbers, hair clips, combs and more. Ahead, shop our top picks from Vegamour's Memorial Day sale and save on nourishing products for fuller-looking hair, bold brows and longer lashes.

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)
Vegamour

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)

Formulated for thinning, lackluster hair, this hair serum uses clinically-tested, plant-based phytoactives to improve overall hair wellness, soothing the scalp and increasing the appearance of hair density and thickness.

$192 $124

With Code HELLSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum
Vegamour

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results.

$42 $32

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit
Vegamour

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit

This 5-step routine, specifically crafted for dry and damaged hair types, works to strengthen, rejuvenate and infuse your locks with a radiant shine.

$210 $142

With Code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum
Vegamour

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum

Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product.

$88 $66

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum
Vegamour

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum

This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker. 

$88 $66

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit
Vegamour

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Gently cleanse and lock in shine while reducing signs of shedding. The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin that fortifies strands and replenishes shine from root to tip.

$96 $65

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum
Vegamour

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Reduce the appearance of gray hairs with the GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum, featuring a blend of Vitamins B and E, caffeine and peptides.

$78 $59

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

The Everything Kit

The Everything Kit
Vegamour

The Everything Kit

A start-to-finish routine of GRO and HYDR-8 favorites is perfectly packaged together for hair that looks and feels fuller, thicker and healthier. Designed for all hair types and textures, this curated set works in tandem to improve long-term scalp and hair wellness.

$360 $243

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)
Vegamour

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)

Formulated with plant-based phytoactives, Vegamour's volumizing dry shampoo absorbs excess oils and revitalizes hair at the roots for a fresh look and feel.

$108 $65

With code HEYSUMMER

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

