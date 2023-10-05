Sales & Deals

Save Up to 56% On Staub Cookware with the Best Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Staub Cookware
Staub
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:04 AM PDT, October 5, 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days is coming soon and we found early Prime Day deals on Staub's top-rated cookware.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days isn’t here until October 10 and 11, but we’re already finding excellent Prime Day kitchen deals. The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you need a new set of pots for Thanksgiving, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the cast iron French oven for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss fall savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays. 

Best Prime Day Staub Cookware Deals

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.

Bake and serve soups, stews, casseroles, dips, side dishes and more in this perfectly autumnal baking dish.

$45 $30

Shop Now

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Get 56% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy autumn cooking.

$57 $25

Shop Now

Staub Mini Round Cocotte

Staub Mini Round Cocotte
Amazon

Staub Mini Round Cocotte

Staub mini cast iron cocottes are versatile and beautiful. Heat small quantities on the stove, bake single-portion desserts in the oven, or serve your favorite mac & cheese recipe in elegant individual servings.

$70 $57

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte

Ideal for cooking tall bone-in cuts, layered dishes, and desserts that rise, this 5-quart cocotte is also ideal for soups, stews, braises and deep-frying without messy stove splatters.

$253 $180

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron 1.5-qt Petite French Oven

Staub Cast Iron 1.5-qt Petite French Oven
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron 1.5-qt Petite French Oven

This petite French oven is perfect for cooking grains and other sumptuous sides. The round bottom and textured lid circulate and distribute moisture for fluffy, airy and delicious results. The oven is also great for simmering jams, soups and stews.

$286 $125

Shop Now

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt
Amazon

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Made of enameled cast iron, this covered braising pan cooks evenly and efficiently and has a chic matte enamel coating that resists chipping.

$270 $170

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

