Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Lunya's Luxe Loungewear for Men and Women This Long Weekend Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lunya Winter Sale
Lunya
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:48 PM PST, January 12, 2024

Lunya's winter sale is here with deals on cozy loungewear at dreamy prices this weekend only.

When it comes to sleep, comfort is key. Sure, there's nothing wrong with falling asleep in an oversized t-shirt and sweatpants, but if you're looking to level up, luxury loungewear and sleepwear from Lunya is majorly on sale right now. Just in time for the chilliest weeks of the season, Lunya's Winter Sale is here to help you unwind like a queen or king.

Shop the Lunya Winter Sale

Now through Monday, January 15, Lunya is offering up to 70% off best-selling loungewear for women and men that you will look forward to putting on each evening. Some of the brand's coziest styles are deeply discounted this holiday weekend.

Lunya's washable silk pajamas are both effortless and comfortable — exactly how sleepwear should be. Made from naturally thermoregulating silk, the collection of pants, tees, dresses and robes help you stay the perfect temperature all night. The Lunya long weekend deals also include leggings, joggers, cardigans and even a travel set, so you can rest easy from the plane to the couch to your bed. 

Whether you're searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift or looking to snuggle in something cozy yourself this winter, don't sleep on the best loungewear deals from Lunya's Winter Sale below to invest in a better night's rest for less.

Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley

Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley
Lunya

Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley

Made with extended rib cuffs, button-down details, and ultra-cozy fabric, this relaxed-fit henley seamlessly fuses style and comfort.

$218 $164

Shop Now

Brushed Flannel Shirt Dress

Brushed Flannel Shirt Dress
Lunya

Brushed Flannel Shirt Dress

Soothingly soft to the touch, this brushed flannel shirt dress is designed with a sophisticated touch of silk piping, a stylishly oversized fit, and cuff elastic detailing so you can effortlessly roll up your sleeves.

$178 $107

Shop Now

Men's Cotton Silk Jogger

Men's Cotton Silk Jogger
Lunya

Men's Cotton Silk Jogger

Comfortable and durable, Lunya's best-selling joggers for men feature a roomy, comfortable leg with a no twist waistband. 

$218 $164

Shop Now

Men's Cotton Silk Waffle Henley

Men's Cotton Silk Waffle Henley
Lunya

Men's Cotton Silk Waffle Henley

Cold winter nights are no match for this waffle stitch knit with a relaxed, comfortable fit.

$218 $164

Shop Now

Cozy Cotton Silk Ribbed Legging

Cozy Cotton Silk Ribbed Legging
Lunya

Cozy Cotton Silk Ribbed Legging

These full-length leggings feel like a warm hug. They’re designed with a unique rib construction and the wide waistband will keep you feeling comfortable all night (and day) long.

$198 $149

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Style

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon This January 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon This January 2024

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth Are 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth Are 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code

12 Best Loungewear Sets on Amazon That Are as Stylish as They Are Cozy

Best Lists

12 Best Loungewear Sets on Amazon That Are as Stylish as They Are Cozy

The Best Loungewear by Vuori for Your Coziest Winter Yet

The Best Loungewear by Vuori for Your Coziest Winter Yet

Tags: