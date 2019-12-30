Reign Disick has some moves!

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Sunday to share a precious video of his son, Reign, movin' and groovin'. The 5-year-old adorably dances around, moving his arms to the beat in the video. He wears a white T-shirt he seemingly colored on in hues of blue and purple, while an extravagant "Mase" chain hangs from his neck.

"Dj mase drop that beat on him," Disick captioned the cute video, which fans gushed over in the comments. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shares 10-year-old son Mason and 7-year-old daughter Penelope with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The past few weeks have been all about family for Disick and Kardashian, who celebrated Reign and Mason's birthdays as well as Christmas earlier this month. Photos of the pair's kids have been all over their social media, with Kourtney recently opening up to ET about the idea of leaving KUWTKin order to spend more time with Mason, Penelope and Reign.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she shared. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

"I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18," she added. "It isn't airing yet but it's being filmed."

See more in the video below.

