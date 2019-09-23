Sean Spicer is trying to take matters into his own hands.

After earning the second-lowest score on last week's premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the former White House Communications Director is searching for America's vote.

"We're going to run this like a campaign," Spicer said on Monday's episode. "Bumper stickers, yard signs, whatever we can do to get people to vote for us."

Spicer's partner, Lindsay Arnold, was a little concerned over him spending time on the campaign trail instead of in the ballroom, but they ended up coming together for a 16/30 on their Tango -- and a "Happy Birthday" from the judges.

Spicer turned another year older on Monday, and was lucky enough to get some birthday wishes from the cast of DWTS.

Pro Daniella Karagach (who does not have a partner this season) took to her Instagram Story to share a message for Spicer as the group got ready for Monday's show. "Happy birthday @seanmspicer," she wrote alongside a video of him seemingly in the makeup trailer with other cast members.

Spicer was also celebrated with a cake ahead of the taping.

Last week's season premiere of DWTS saw another birthday, that of pro Gleb Savchenko, who turned 36.

"It was all for his birthday!" Savchenko's partner, Lauren Alaina, exclaimed to ET after the show last week. "Today's his birthday! He has a pretty good party."



"I love it," Savchenko said. "The best."

See more in the video below.

