Secret Celebrity Renovation is back and better than ever!
Season 3 of the emotional home makeover show -- hosted by ET's own Nischelle Turner -- premieres this week with a special two-hour episode, and only ET has an exclusive first look at the moving moments to come.
"We really have gone above and beyond," Turner says of the new season. "We've got our first international show, we've got our first conservatory."
With the help of reality star and general contractor "Boston Rob" Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto, Turner welcomes an exciting new group of celebrities who want to gift a home makeover to someone special to them.
"This season, more than ever, the stories have touched all of our hearts," Soto remarks in the clip.
The season 3 premiere features The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails host Phil Keoghan, who admits he was a little wary of reconnecting with Boston Rob, as the last time they saw each other, he was eliminating him from The Amazing Race for the second time.
However, the pair easily put the past behind them as they travel to Antigua, where Keoghan grew up, to surprise his old neighbor, Lotte Edwards, with a much-needed renovation to the local hospice center where she volunteers.
"The joy that you can get from giving is so incredibly rewarding," Keoghan marvels in the episode.
The second part of the premiere features Fire Country's Max Thieriot, who Turner says is "just a gem."
"He plays some of the roughest characters on television, but he's got a heart of gold," the host praises.
For his renovation, Thieriot returns to his hometown, Occidental, California, to surprise his childhood best friend, Josh, a local firefighter, with a life-changing home renovation.
Season 3 also features emotional renovations with stars Damar Hamlin, JB Smoove, Niecy Nash Betts, Beth Behrs, Elle King and Davante Adams.
Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 premieres with a special two-hour episode on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on CBS and Paramount+.
