Alicia Keys looked spectacular while hosting the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

For a second year in a row, the "If I Ain't Got You" singer was the emcee of music's biggest night and impressed with her poise, grace and multiple wardrobe changes throughout the evening. From elegant gowns to chic outfits and personal touches, Keys, 39, perfectly switched things up during the telecast.

The "No One" songstress kicked off the awards ceremony, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, by wearing a shimmering silver Atelier Versace metal mesh gown. The asymmetric dress featured a strong shoulder with light hand-draping along the sleeve and crystal-embroidered neckline. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes.

The artist wore custom hair accessories by Jennifer Behr. Keys, along with her hairstylist, Nai'vasha Johnson, designed a selection of pieces that she wore throughout the night.

For her second ensemble, Keys opted for a bubblegum pink look that consisted of a cropped jacket and wide-leg pants. She chose a pair of silver glitter pointed-toe heels to complete the outfit.

Keys then switched things up by stepping out in a sexy black number that included a low neckline and poofy sleeves. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace and hoop earrings.

For her fourth look of the night, Keys opted for a more casual, yet fab, getup that consisted of denim jeans with rhinestone studs by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, a white crop top and black boots. For her performance of "Underdog," Keys added a matching cropped jean jacket.

Key's final look of the night was just as stylish as the last. The singer stepped out in a black jumpsuit. She completed the look with multi-colored boots that matched the fabric on her corset top.

The awards show came just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Before kicking off the ceremony, Keys shared some heartfelt words dedicated to Bryant, his daughter and the additional victims who lost their lives.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said.

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today, they're in our spirit... our prayers," she added. "They're in this building. And I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families."

