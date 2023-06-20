See Jacob Elordi as Elvis in First Look at Priscilla Presley Biopic

Sofia Coppola is ready to tell Priscilla Presley's side of the story.

A24 shared the first look at the poster for the writer-director's upcoming biopic, Priscilla, on Tuesday, which depicts stars Cailee Spaeny and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively.

The caption on the social media posts also reveals that a trailer for the film will be released on Wednesday.

The film is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which provided an intimate account of her life with the superstar performer. Coppola wrote and directed the film -- her second feature focused on an embattled real-life woman best known for her very public marriage, following 2006's Marie Antoinette.

Elvis and Priscilla wed in 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie Presley. They divorced in 1973, before Elvis' death four years later. Priscilla went on to have a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with her longtime love, Marco Antonio Garcia -- the pair were together from the mid-1980s until 2006.

Elordi and Spaeny are the latest actors to take on the roles of Elvis and Priscilla, following in the footsteps of Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Following her private viewing of Elvis, Priscilla couldn't help but share her honest review with fans on her official Facebook page, praising Butler for his "outstanding" performance as Elvis.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," Priscilla wrote. "Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

Priscilla also stars Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley at different ages, as well as Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey and more.

